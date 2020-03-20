



— With healthcare workers putting their own safety at risk to treat coronavirus patients, many hospitals are running out of basic supplies.

Hospitals like Morristown Medical Center are the front lines in the war against coronavirus.

The doctors, nurses and other staff there are among the unsung heroes in the global health crisis.

“This is something that we are trained and prepared for, but again, this is uncharted territory,” Kaleigh McDonald told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

McDonald is an ICU nurse at Morristown Medical Center.

She’s been home on maternity leave for weeks, but she’s hearing the stories from her fellow nurses who are seeing more and more cases of COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

McDonald wanted to help, so she’s organizing a donation drive to collect shoes, Crocs to be exact.

“I thought of shoes and how dangerous it is for them to be going in and out of these isolation rooms, and what they’re bringing home to their families,” McDonald said.

So nurses can change shoes after coming into contact with coronavirus patients and hopefully prevent bringing the virus home with them.

“Crocs [are] such an easy shoe to put on and off. It can be left in the warm zone right outside the rooms. It can be bleached down,” McDonald explained.

Morristown Medical is also proactively seeking help from the public, asking for other much-needed personal protective equipment.

The items the hospital needs most right now are:

N95 masks and regular masks

Eye protectors

Sterile gowns

Surgical gloves

Morristown Medical is asking individuals or businesses that can help to make contact on the center’s website: AtlanticHealth.org