(CBSNewYork)- The New York Jets had already made a couple of free agency moves entering Friday, bringing in offensive linemen Connor McGovern and George Fant. To close out the week, they decided to bring back one of their defensive pieces from last season.
According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Neville Hewitt worth $2 million.
The 26-year-old Hewitt has spent the last two seasons in the green and white, but he had a strong season in 2019 after being thrust into a starting role due to injuries. Hewitt started 12 games, registering 75 tackles, two interceptions and finishing third on the team with three sacks.
Hewitt returns to a Jets defense that will see the return of fellow linebackers C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson.