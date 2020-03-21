



Long Island officials continue to update the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Nassau County now has at least 754 cases, including seven deaths and seven critically ill patients.

The latest fatalities include an 86-year-old woman from the Town of Hempstead, 72-year-old woman from North Hempstead and 46-year-old man from the Town of Hempstead.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran acknowledged the numbers will keep going up for the coming weeks, and that people are growing increasingly worried about the economy – for their own households, the region and the world.

“Before the brain goes to the worst case scenario, I think it’s very important to take a breath,” she said Saturday. “What I find is very helpful – to do something every day that gives you a sense of accomplishment and a sense of just a little bit of control over your environment.”

Curran also said a significant numbers of cases have already resolved.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

She urged people with mild symptoms who are receiving positive test results not to panic or call 911.

“Unless you are having heart problems, or shortness of breath, or chest pain, don’t call 911. Treat it like the flu or a bad cold. Stay home, have some chicken soup, do treat yourself to Netflix or whatever, read your favorite magazine, stay home, stay in bed,” she said. “You’re putting our first responders at risk, you’re putting our health care professionals at risk, and you’re putting other people in the hospital, in the emergency room at risk.”

Curran said anyone who believes they have symptoms and wants to get tested should call their doctor.

“Of course, isolate yourself,” she added.

She also shared another message for people stocking up on supplies.

“Grocery stores are low on supplies. This is creating some anxiety and some hoarding. I would just caution everyone: Just buy what you need for the next few weeks please, so that everybody else doesn’t feel like they have to panic and start hoarding, too,” she said.

In Suffolk County, there are now at least 662 cases and nine deaths, including two women in their 80s.

The county executive announced there will be a supply drive for personal protective equipment, like masks, gloves and gowns.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to come together, to work together and to support the men and women, who right now are working on the front lines to keep us all safe to contain the spread of this virus,” said County Executive Steve Bellone.

The drive will be located at the Suffolk Fire Academy on East Avenue in Yaphank.