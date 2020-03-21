NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Flights to New York City were temporarily halted Saturday due to coronavirus-related staffing issues.
The Federal Aviation Administration told air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and other regional airports.
The directive was lifted about 30 minutes later. It also impacted Philadelphia International Airport.
Air traffic controllers at JFK Airport had been operating from an alternate location on airport property this week after an FAA technician assigned to the airport’s control tower tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, the FAA said that the technician hadn’t been to work since March 11 and that the tower was being cleaned as a precaution.
“The FAA has initiated traffic management initiatives for sectors closed during the sanitization process. Flights will be rerouted as part of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations,” the agency said in a statement. “The center primarily handles high-altitude, cross-country flights. Each facility across the country has a contingency plan that has been recently updated and tested.”