



Those locations include SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Westbury, Westchester County Center and the Javits Center.

“I’ve met with the Army Corps, they’ve reviewed these sites. I approve it. I approve it on behalf of the state of New York. And now we just have to get it done, and get it done quickly,” Cuomo said. “These temporary hospitals are helpful, but they don’t bring supplies and they don’t bring staff. And that compounds our problem of not having enough medical supplies and frankly compounds our problem of not having enough medical staff because we’re trying to increase capacity in our existing hospitals.”

There are 53,000 hospital beds in New York.

“Right now, the curve suggests we could need 110,000 hospital beds, and that is an obvious problem,” Cuomo said.

The locations chosen allow for indoor facilities and have dorms which could house health care staff.

“From my point of view, construction could start tomorrow,” Cuomo said. “There is no red tape on the side of New York.”

Cuomo also called on FEMA to erect four federal hospitals at the Javits Center. The FEMA hospitals come with 250 beds and medical personnel and supplies. That’s different from what the Army Corps of Engineers might construct.

“Cut to the chase. Get the Army Corps of Engineers moving. Get FEMA moving. Let’s get those buildings up. Let’s have them in place before that trajectory hits its apex. Time matters. Minutes count. And this is literally a matter of life and death. We get the facilities up, we get the supplies, we will save lives. If we don’t, we will lose lives,” Cuomo said.

There are more than 15,000 cases of coronavirus in New York State as of Sunday, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said New York state has secured 70,000 doses of Hydroxychloroquine and 10,000 doses of Zithromax and will implement a trial with those drugs, starting Tuesday.

“We are all optimistic that it could work,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo wants the FDA to approve a test that could detect if somebody had already been exposed to coronavirus and self-resolved.

“You can test and find the antibody that the body created to fight the virus,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the federal government should now nationalize medical supply acquisition, because the various states can’t manage it.

They are in competition with one another, driving up prices for everybody, and the state’s with greatest need aren’t getting the help they need.

“Price gouging is a tremendous problem and it’s only getting worse. There are masks that we were paying 85 cents for, we’re now paying seven dollars. Why? Because I’m competing against every other state, and in some cases, against other countries around the world. Ventilators, which are the most precious piece of equipment for this situation, they range in price from $16,000-$40,000 each, and New York state needs 30,000 ventilators. This is just an impossible situation to manage. If we don’t get the equipment, we can lose lives that we can otherwise save if we had the right equipment,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo called on the federal government to use the Defense Production Act to order companies to produce key medical equipment like masks, gowns, and ventilators. He said it would better organize supply and distribution of the equipment and would lower costs.

Cuomo said hospitals are already encountering shortages of key supplies.

“They need these materials now,” Cuomo said.