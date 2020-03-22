



A male in his 80s passed away in his home on March 18th and his positive test result was received Saturday.

A male in his 60s passed away on March 16th at Stony Brook Hospital and his positive test was also received Saturday. Bellone said other medical factors contributed to his death including an automobile traffic accident.

A male in his 50s passed away on March 20th at Southside Hospital. His positive test result was received today.

County Executive Steve Bellone announced there are now 962 positive coronavirus cases in the county and 3 new deaths, bringing the total to 12.

Of the people who have tested positive in the county, 89 people are in the hospital and 28 people are in the ICU, said Dr. Gregson Pigott, Suffolk County Health Commissioner.

Bellone said the number of cases is rising quickly and significantly based on the dramatic increase in testing. At the Stony Brook University mobile testing site alone, more than 2,000 people have been tested.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

“It is a good thing that we are getting people tested and getting those results,” said Bellone.

Changes are also being made to public transportation to help slow the spread of the virus and keep workers safe.

The county is now asking all riders to go cashless and use the mobile application Suffolk Fast Fare for tickets to keep riders and drivers protected.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“We are also implementing a rear-door boarding policy on fixed bus route service to protect workers while continuing to operate critical transportation infrastructure,” said Bellone.

Bellone said they will also be isolating the first few rows of the bus to create a safe social distance between riders and drivers.

Sunday Bellone also took the time to remind residents there is no need to hoard food.

“The reason we’ve seen shortages is because there’s been a high demand for items because understandably people are anxious,” said Bellone. “But there’s no need to hoard items or buy them in bulk. The industry will continue to bring in items as quickly as they can.”

Suffolk county officials will be holding a supply drive to encourage people to donate any unused personal protective equipment that can then be donated to healthcare workers and places that need the supplies the most.

People can drop off supplies like face masks, gloves, and surgical gowns at the Suffolk Fire Academy starting Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.