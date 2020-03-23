Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a commuter alert for non-essential workers still driving into New York City.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is no longer accepting cash at the George Washington Bridge, or Lincoln and Holland tunnels.
The new policy took effect at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Drivers who do not have E-ZPass will receive payment directions in the mail at no additional charge.
Drivers with E-ZPass are not affected.