(CBSNewYork)- New York is currently the epicenter of the United States’ coronavirus outbreak with case numbers rising daily. While New York City continues to be a focus, areas of Long Island have been hit hard as well. Many like Long Island native and New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman are stepping in to do what he can to help.
Stroman’s HDMH (Height Doesn’t Measure Heart) Foundation has launched a COVID-19 response page on its website asking fans to donate to support Food Bank For New York City and Long Island Cares, the food bank supporting Nassau and Suffolk Counties. In addition, the foundation says it has a plan for how it will help those two food banks support New Yorkers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The apparel arm of Stroman’s HDMH company has also announced that it will be donating 50 percent of its sales from now through April 15th to the efforts.
We’re all in this fight together!! Now through April 15th, we will be donating 50% of our sales to the cause!! #HDMH #StayAtHome #staysafe @HDMHFoundation @FoodBank4NYC @LongIslandCares ❤️ https://t.co/lNcd083o4T
— HDMH Apparel (@HDMHApparel) March 23, 2020
A Medford, NY native, Stroman was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Amateur draft. He was traded to the Mets prior to last summer’s trade deadline.