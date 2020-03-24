CoronavirusGov. Cuomo Says COVID-19 Spread Is Doubling Every 3 Days, Peak Will Hit In NY In 2-3 Weeks
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:DJ Sixsmith, MLB, New York Mets, Noah Syndergaard

(CBSNewYork)– Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is one of the hardest throwers in baseball, but he won’t be on an MLB mound any time soon.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow and needs to get Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old will reportedly be out until at least April 2021 and Syndergaard’s injury could delay his return to the summer of 2021.

The Mets confirmed the Syndergaard injury news in the following statement:

“RHP Noah Syndergaard will undergo ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery “Tommy John” surgery on his right elbow. Mets Medical Director Dr. David Altchek will perform the surgery on Thursday, March 26 at the Hospital for Special Surgery.”

According to MLB.com Mets beat reporter Anthony DiComo, Syndergaard began experiencing elbow discomfort before spring training got suspended. The Mets pitcher reportedly received multiple opinions on his elbow before electing to go the surgery route.

The Mets confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon. Syndergaard is 47-30 in his career and has 775 career strikeouts. The right hander has a lifetime 3.31 ERA and went 10-8 last season with a 4.28 ERA. The team acquired Syndergaard in December 2012 when they sent pitcher R.A. Dickey, Josh Thole, and Mike Nickeas for Syndergaard, former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud, and John Buck.

The good news for the Mets is that pitcher Jacob deGrom is coming off back to back Cy Young Awards, and the team also has reliable arms such as Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello, Steven Matz, and Michael Wacha.

Comments

Leave a Reply