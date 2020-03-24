(CBSNewYork)– Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is one of the hardest throwers in baseball, but he won’t be on an MLB mound any time soon.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow and needs to get Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old will reportedly be out until at least April 2021 and Syndergaard’s injury could delay his return to the summer of 2021.
New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, sources tell ESPN. The procedure will keep him out until at earliest April 2021 and likely into the summer months.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2020
The Mets confirmed the Syndergaard injury news in the following statement:
“RHP Noah Syndergaard will undergo ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery “Tommy John” surgery on his right elbow. Mets Medical Director Dr. David Altchek will perform the surgery on Thursday, March 26 at the Hospital for Special Surgery.”
Official statement on Noah Syndergaard. #Mets pic.twitter.com/k8KR207Q1c
— New York Mets (@Mets) March 24, 2020
According to MLB.com Mets beat reporter Anthony DiComo, Syndergaard began experiencing elbow discomfort before spring training got suspended. The Mets pitcher reportedly received multiple opinions on his elbow before electing to go the surgery route.
The Mets confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon. Syndergaard is 47-30 in his career and has 775 career strikeouts. The right hander has a lifetime 3.31 ERA and went 10-8 last season with a 4.28 ERA. The team acquired Syndergaard in December 2012 when they sent pitcher R.A. Dickey, Josh Thole, and Mike Nickeas for Syndergaard, former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud, and John Buck.
The good news for the Mets is that pitcher Jacob deGrom is coming off back to back Cy Young Awards, and the team also has reliable arms such as Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello, Steven Matz, and Michael Wacha.