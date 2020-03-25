CoronavirusCuomo Again Warns NYC Playgrounds May Be Shut If People Don't Practice Social Distance
NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – Celebrated chef Floyd Cardoz, an innovator in New York’s dining scene, has died from illness related to COVID-19. He was 59 years old.

The Mumbai-born chef founded Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar in New York, and appeared on CBS2 sharing cooking tips and recipes.

A week ago he posted on Instagram he returned to New York City from Germany after a visit to India on March 8. After returning to the United States he was admitted to a hospital in New York.

“Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt.”

His company confirmed the hospitalization on social media:

In addition to breaking out with his renowned restaurant Tabla from 1998 to 2010, Cardoz went on to become a winner on “Top Chef Masters” and founded eateries in India and New York.

The outpouring of sympathy from fans and business partners quickly spread across social media on Wednesday.

