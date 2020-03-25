



– Celebrated chef Floyd Cardoz , an innovator in New York’s dining scene, has died from illness related to COVID-19. He was 59 years old.

The Mumbai-born chef founded Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar in New York, and appeared on CBS2 sharing cooking tips and recipes.

A week ago he posted on Instagram he returned to New York City from Germany after a visit to India on March 8. After returning to the United States he was admitted to a hospital in New York.

“Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt.”

His company confirmed the hospitalization on social media:

In addition to breaking out with his renowned restaurant Tabla from 1998 to 2010, Cardoz went on to become a winner on “Top Chef Masters” and founded eateries in India and New York.

The outpouring of sympathy from fans and business partners quickly spread across social media on Wednesday.

Love you so much @floydcardoz — Danny Meyer (@dhmeyer) March 25, 2020

.@floydcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss… pic.twitter.com/Q6eRVIpZkL — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 25, 2020

Floyd Cardoz was an exceptional talent, a chef equally at home with undiluted Indian flavors as he was with the delicious union of French, Indian and American food, a personal idiom that he invented. https://t.co/7NcTes1D01 — Pete Wells (@pete_wells) March 25, 2020

Floyd did so much to advance the cause of Indian food and Indian people in America. He was generous, funny, and warm, and I've always wished I could turn back time and eat at Tabla. Sending love to his family. https://t.co/nLMm9ALwmW — Priya Krishna (@PKgourmet) March 25, 2020

Shocked to learn that my friend of 20 yrs, amazing chef @floydcardoz has died from Covid19. He was a ⭐️ on NYC food scene for @dhmeyer’s magical Tabla and so many other places and the lives he touched. Saw him last in 2018 and we talked about doing an event together. RIP, Floyd. pic.twitter.com/VGsyqTYTWE — sree sreenivasan (@sree) March 25, 2020

