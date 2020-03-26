NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus pandemic has left the NYPD in mourning.
Longtime police headquarters custodian Dennis Dickson died from COVID-19 Thursday at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.
Today we lost one of our own:
City Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson, who faithfully served with the NYPD since 2006, has passed away from complications related to the coronavirus.
Our deepest sympathies & all of our prayers go out to Dennis’ colleagues & family.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/EOcWNsBAHY
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 27, 2020
Dickson was a 14-year member of the police family.
The NYPD says he spent 17 days straight cleaning up after Superstorm Sandy and that he was on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus, disinfecting 1 Police Plaza before falling ill.
As of Thursday, 294 uniformed NYPD members and 57 civilian members have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 3,674 uniformed NYPD employees were on sick report.