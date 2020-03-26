CoronavirusDeadly 24 Hours At Queens Hospital; Officials Warn The Worst Is Yet To Come
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, New York, NYPD


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus pandemic has left the NYPD in mourning.

Longtime police headquarters custodian Dennis Dickson died from COVID-19 Thursday at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.

Dickson was a 14-year member of the police family.

The NYPD says he spent 17 days straight cleaning up after Superstorm Sandy and that he was on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus, disinfecting 1 Police Plaza before falling ill.

As of Thursday, 294 uniformed NYPD members and 57 civilian members have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 3,674 uniformed NYPD employees were on sick report.

Comments

Leave a Reply