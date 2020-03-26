Comments
High pressure will deliver lots of sunshine today. It will be warmer than yesterday, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Clouds make a comeback tonight with a little rain into the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 40s.
A morning shower is possible tomorrow, but we should see a decrease in cloud cover into the afternoon. It will be even warmer, too, with highs in the 60s.
As for Saturday, it looks like the morning hours will be spared, but rain will likely make a comeback in the afternoon. Expect highs that day in the 50s.