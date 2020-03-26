Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD‘s Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism is reportedly in the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD‘s Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism is reportedly in the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.
Sources tell CBS2 John Miller is awaiting results of his COVID-19 test.
He is conscious and alert.
Two other members of the department’s executive staff have tested positive.
The NYPD announced Thursday that custodian Dennis Dickson, who has been with the NYPD for 14 years, died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, 294 uniformed NYPD members and 57 civilian members have tested positive for the coronavirus.