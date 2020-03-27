



– You’ve heard a lot about the symptoms of coronavirus like fever, cough, and body aches, but some patients experience the loss of smell, or even taste.

If you stop and smell the flowers – but can’t actually smell the flowers – that could be a sign of coronavirus, reports CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

Ear nose and throat doctors worldwide are reporting that some coronavirus patients are reporting the sudden loss of smell and taste.

Dr. Erich Voigt is an associate professor of otolaryngology at NYU Langone Health.

“A loss of sense of smell can certainly be associated with viruses that affect the nose,” he said. “It could be a sign that the person has this virus.”

Voigt says in some places, about a third of coronavirus patients experience lost sense of smell or taste.

“I think given the current timing, if you’re an otherwise healthy person and you notice you’ve lost sense of smell, you probably have the virus,” he said.

Manhattan resident Katherine Tyler and her twin sister have been quarantined for two weeks after coming into contact with someone on a work trip who later tested positive.

They both experienced fevers and Katherine suddenly lost her sense of smell and taste.

“Yeah, it’s alarming,” said Katherine. “It’s definitely something you don’t realize until after it happens how important it is and how much you notice it.”

Katherine eventually tested negative for coronavirus, but false-negatives are common.

Doctors are quick to point out these symptoms are commonly associated with other viruses, too.

Dr. Rachel Kaye, an assistant professor of otolaryngology at Rutgers University Medical School, says if you experience the loss of those senses, you should call your doctor and self-quarantine at home. There might be other symptoms you’re not noticing.

“With all these previous regulations being lifted, there is the ability to do that via telemedicine and not risk infecting yourself or infecting others,” she said.

Doctors also say it is allergy season, another possible explanation for a lost sense of smell, at least for allergy sufferers.

