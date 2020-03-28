Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jim Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks and CEO of the Madison Square Garden Company, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Knicks announced the news Saturday night.
The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.
— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020
According to the team, Dolan has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms.
Dolan will continue to oversee business operations while he is recovering.