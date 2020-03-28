CoronavirusCDC Issues Domestic Travel Advisory In Tri-State Area, President Trump Says Quarantine 'Will Not Be Necessary'
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Jim Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks and CEO of the Madison Square Garden Company, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Knicks announced the news Saturday night.

According to the team, Dolan has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms.

Dolan will continue to oversee business operations while he is recovering.

