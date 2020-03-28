Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of law school graduates in New York will have to wait a little longer to take the bar exam.
The New York State Bar Association announced Friday that the exam, which usually takes place in July, is being postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The exam will now take place sometime in the fall. An exact date has not yet been announced.