By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected, today was strikingly similar to yesterday with cool & damp conditions persisting throughout the area. Temps are also pretty much right where they were 24 hours ago in the mid & upper 40s.
We’ll have some light rain tonight but not the potent downpours many spots saw last night. Overall another bleak night with fog, drizzle, spotty showers, and temps holding pretty steady.
Tomorrow looks like we might get some sun by midday after another gloomy morning, and that will help temps jump into the mid 60s for central/southern NJ, and lower 60s for NYC & points north. Immediate coastal spots will be stuck in the 50s and even upper 40s!
Some widely scattered showers are possible tomorrow afternoon with a slightly better chance tomorrow night, so make sure you keep the umbrella around!