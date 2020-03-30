CoronavirusNavy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort Sails Into New York Harbor, Bringing 1,000 Beds
Expect some passing showers this afternoon with perhaps a burst of rain here and there. Temperatures will be running warmer, as well, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Even into tonight we could see a passing shower, so keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will dip into the 40s once again.

A shower is possible tomorrow morning, but we should dry out after that. Temperatures will be down a bit, as well, with highs only around 50.

Wednesday’s looking like a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day, but at this point it looks like we’ll stay dry.

