Expect some passing showers this afternoon with perhaps a burst of rain here and there. Temperatures will be running warmer, as well, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Even into tonight we could see a passing shower, so keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will dip into the 40s once again.
A shower is possible tomorrow morning, but we should dry out after that. Temperatures will be down a bit, as well, with highs only around 50.
Wednesday’s looking like a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day, but at this point it looks like we’ll stay dry.