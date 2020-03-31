



Rep. Nydia Velazquez announced Monday she had all the common symptoms of a COVID-19 coronavirus infection, prompting her doctor to say she likely has the disease.

“In the wee hours of Sunday morning, I began to feel under the weather,” the 14-term congresswoman said in a statement. “I developed the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion and stomach upset. I noticed that I could no longer smell my perfume or taste my food. After speaking with the attending physician by phone, I was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection.”

Velazquez represents New York’s 7th District which includes Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan and Queens.

I have been diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild. I am isolating myself at my home and following the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician. My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/9TgPXoy9dN — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) March 30, 2020

“My symptoms are mild at the present time and I am taking Tylenol for fever, and isolating myself at my home,” she said. “At the advice of the attending physician, neither COVID-19 laboratory testing nor a doctor’s office visit was recommended. I am carefully monitoring my symptoms, working remotely and in constant contact with my staff.

“I’ll continue my work on behalf of New Yorkers as together we overcome this virus,” she said. “In that regard, I encourage everyone to stay at home and continue practicing social distancing.”

Many observed Velazquez came in close contact with several other members of the House just days earlier when speaking about the proposed $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, touching a shared microphone.

She also was present for the bill’s vote on the floor of the House and attended a gathering after the passage where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were also present.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah, Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina has also been diagnosed with COVID-19 infections, as has Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.