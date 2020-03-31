Comments
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new tool for medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus.
The Battelle company has sent Stony Brook University a critical care decontamination system.
It’s expected to start decontaminating up to 80,000 masks per day by the end of the week.
Stony Brook offered to house the system in an effort to help meet the growing need for personal protective medical equipment.