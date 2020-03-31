Comments
GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The opening of Legoland New York Resort has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The park was slated to open in Goshen, Orange County, on July 4.
Now, its opening is on hold until sometime in 2021.
Parent company Merlin Entertainment says previously purchased passes will be honored when the resort opens. Anyone who booked a Legoland vacation will get first dibs.
For more information, visit legoland.com/new-york/coronavirus-update.