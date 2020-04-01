Comments
We’ll see more breaks of sun out there this afternoon, which is some good news. We’ll even be running a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight remains dry with mostly clear skies. Expect temperatures to dip to around 40 degrees with wind chills in the 30s.
Tomorrow will be decent looking day, albeit blustery. And there will be a little added cloud cover into the afternoon as an offshore system retrogrades towards the area, but we should stay dry through the daylight hours. As for high temperatures, they’ll be in the mid 50s.
We’re then looking at some showers tomorrow night through at least Friday morning, though they may linger into the afternoon. Expect highs on Friday to be in the mid 50s.