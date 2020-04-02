Comments
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration has just given approval for a New Jersey company to use immunotherapy to treat adults with the coronavirus.
Celularity, based in Florham Park, will begin clinical trials on as many as 86 patients with COVID-19.
In the treatment, so-called natural killer cells from human placentas will be given to corona-infected patients.
It’s believed those cells shield a fetus from the coronavirus and could also destroy the virus in sick adults.
The treatment is currently tested against certain types of cancer.