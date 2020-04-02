Coronavirus UpdateDe Blasio Advises New Yorkers To Cover Their Faces, Announces All NYC Residents Can Get Free Meals
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, fda, Florham Park, Immunotherapy, Local TV, New Jersey


FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration has just given approval for a New Jersey company to use immunotherapy to treat adults with the coronavirus.

Celularity, based in Florham Park, will begin clinical trials on as many as 86 patients with COVID-19.

In the treatment, so-called natural killer cells from human placentas will be given to corona-infected patients.

It’s believed those cells shield a fetus from the coronavirus and could also destroy the virus in sick adults.

The treatment is currently tested against certain types of cancer.

Comments

Leave a Reply