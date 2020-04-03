Coronavirus UpdateUSNS Comfort Screening Changes; Javits Center Approved To Accept COVID-19 Patients
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite the ban on crowds, hundreds of bikers flooded the streets in Queens on Friday.

Some 400 bikers trying to attend a funeral surrounded the Leahy McDonald Funeral Home at 111th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Police were called in but didn’t arrest anyone.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted its frustration, saying the situation put officers at risk during the coronavirus outbreak.

