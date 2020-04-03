



Arlene Stringer-Cuevas, who served on the city council representing Washington Heights during the 1970s, was 86 years old.

Stringer announced her death on social media on Friday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that I announce my mother’s passing this morning,” he said. “This is a heartbreaking moment for me, my wife and our entire family.”

My beloved mother passed away this morning as a result of complications from the coronavirus. This is a heartbreaking moment for me, my wife, and our entire family. pic.twitter.com/DjQ2IUNXma — Scott Stringer (@scottmstringer) April 3, 2020

“My mom was loving and compassionate, a dedicated grandmother and wife, and a generous friend who was a caring rock of support for those lucky enough to know her,” he said. “A lifelong New Yorker, she was committed to public service and was a genuine trailblazer.”

Other figures from New York’s political scene shared their condolences.

Arlene was the rock of our family. She brought joy, love and light to everyone she met.

My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/bqAY58RuJV — Elyse Buxbaum (@elysebuxbaum) April 3, 2020

My sincerest condolences, @ScottMStringer. Arlene Stringer-Cuevas was a Bronx resident & trailblazer who previously served in City Council; a role model and inspiration for many as the 1st woman to represent Washington Heights. I am deeply sadden by her passing. #RestInPeace — Ruben Diaz Jr. (@rubendiazjr) April 3, 2020

Nothing made Arlene Stringer-Cuevas happier than her grandsons. Here she is with Max when he was just a little one. @scottmstringer @elysebuxbaum pic.twitter.com/0xsAYrpbya — Linda B. Rosenthal (@LindaBRosenthal) April 3, 2020

I am saddened to hear that @NYCComptrollers' mother passed away due to #COVID19. My condolences go out to the family, loved ones & the W.H community that former Councilwomen Arlene Stringer-Cuevas represented. pic.twitter.com/Qm5j67lRUR — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) April 3, 2020

Ruben Diaz Jr. called her “a role model and inspiration,” while Mayor Bill de Blasio noted she was “one of the first women in the role that she played” and “a vibrant New Yorker, a true New Yorker with a lot of personality.”

“It’s another example of how personal this crisis has been for all of us,” the mayor said.