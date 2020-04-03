Coronavirus UpdateUSNS Comfort Screening Changes; Javits Center Approved To Accept COVID-19 Patients
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The mother of New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is among the latest to die of coronavirus-related illness.

Arlene Stringer-Cuevas, who served on the city council representing Washington Heights during the 1970s, was 86 years old.

Stringer announced her death on social media on Friday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that I announce my mother’s passing this morning,” he said. “This is a heartbreaking moment for me, my wife and our entire family.”

“My mom was loving and compassionate, a dedicated grandmother and wife, and a generous friend who was a caring rock of support for those lucky enough to know her,” he said. “A lifelong New Yorker, she was committed to public service and was a genuine trailblazer.”

Other figures from New York’s political scene shared their condolences.

Ruben Diaz Jr. called her “a role model and inspiration,” while Mayor Bill de Blasio noted she was “one of the first women in the role that she played” and “a vibrant New Yorker, a true New Yorker with a lot of personality.”

“It’s another example of how personal this crisis has been for all of us,” the mayor said.

