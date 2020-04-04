



– Long Island will be the next big coronavirus hotspot, according to projections shared by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his daily COVID-19 briefing.

As he has said repeatedly during the coronavirus outbreak, Cuomo stressed the lack of medical supplies for personnel and ventilators, but new help is on its way.

“We finally got some good news today,” said Cuomo said Saturday. “The Chinese government helped facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will arrive in JFK today.”

The 1,000 ventilators will supplement the main U.S. federal support to New York City through the emergency hospital set-up in the Javits Center and three additional field hospitals across the outer boroughs.

In addition, Cuomo said Gov. Kate Brown of the State of Oregon is lending 140 ventilators to New York, a move the governor called “an astonishing and unexpected” gesture.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

New York now has 75,000 beds set to treat COVID-19-infected patients, but the state’s need is driven more for additional personal protection equipment, masks and hospital personnel.

“Nobody expected the need of equipment that we have,” said Cuomo.

There have now been 3,565 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, up from 2,935 as of Friday. It’s again the largest single-day jump in deaths so far, up 630 reports in the last 24 hours and topping the previous day’s increase of 562.

In terms of numbers on Saturday, in New York there have now been:

113,704 positive cases

15,905 hospitalizations

4,126 people in the ICU

10,478 patients discharged

Cuomo said he’s “very concerned” about Long Island due to the rate of increase being seen there, but he also warned New Jersey is facing trouble with its 29,895 positive cases.

“Long Island is the area that is growing,” he said. “You see Long Island goes from 16% to 17% to 18% and 19% to 20% to 22%. New York City is actually dropping as the number of cases in New York City, and in Long Island increases as a percentage of cases within the state. For us, this is about tracking the virus tracking the spread of the virus, and then deploying as the numbers suggest, in terms of beds.”

On Friday, New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy said his state was “about a week behind” where New York City was in terms of facing the apex of coronavirus infections.