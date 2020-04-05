NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say three teenage girls are facing hate crime charges after allegedly attacking a woman on a bus and making anti-Asian comments.
It happened around 3 p.m. on March 28 in the Bronx.
According to police, four girls approached a 51-year-old woman on an MTA Bx13 bus near Ogden Avenue and West 166th Street.
The girls allegedly attacked the victim, hit her in the head with an umbrella and made anti-Asian comments before getting off the bus and running away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and had to get stitches for a cut on her head.
Three of the girls were apprehended near the scene soon after the incident. Police say they were arrested and charged with hate crime assaults, menacing and harassment. All three are 15 years old.
🚨WANTED🚨 for AN ASSAULT on board an MTA Bx13 bus in the vicinity of Ogden Ave & West 166th St. #Highbridge #Bronx @NYPD44pct on 03/28/2020 @ 3:00 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen her? Know who she is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/Pe0bivAlVM
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 5, 2020
The individual accused of striking the victim with the umbrella was not caught. The NYPD has released a surveillance photo and asks the public’s help identifying her.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.