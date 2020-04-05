Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Our Sunday morning is starting off on a rather gray and crisp note with temps in the upper 30s and mid 40s. Skies will stay generally cloudy through the day with temps reaching the upper 50s to near 60. A few late day showers are possible north and west of the City, with a threat for some drops here in town later tonight.
Tomorrow will be a spectacular day as skies will clear rapidly during the morning hours. Expect bright skies and mild temps in the mid 60s. Tuesday will still be very mild in the low 60s, but skies will feature more clouds and a chance for some spotty showers.
Expect a slightly better risk for some wet weather Wednesday and Thursday with temps in the upper 50s to near 60 both days.