By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning!
It’s a cool morning across the area, with just a few lingering clouds, but expect beautiful blue skies throughout the day. It’ll be another mild one as well, with highs reaching the mid 60s away from the coasts.
Tuesday will be mild in the 60s again, but it’ll be on the cloudier side. There will also be some scattered showers later at night and into Wednesday morning, some of which could be heavy.
Wednesday will stay generally cloudy with temperatures around 60, with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 50s at sundown, the start of Passover.