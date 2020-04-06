Coronavirus Update: NYC Has Enough Medical Supplies To Get To Tuesday Or Wednesday, De Blasio Says "We thought as early as tonight there was the possibility of running out of crucial equipment like ventilators," de Blasio said.

Coronavirus Update: New York May Already Be At Or Near Its Apex Of Cases, Cuomo Says; Deaths Drop For First Time"We're looking at this seriously now, because by the data we could be either very near the apex, or the apex could be a plateau, and we could be on that plateau right now," Cuomo said.