Coronavirus UpdateUSNS Comfort Crew Member Tests Positive Hours After Ship Approved To Treat COVID-19 Patients
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:2012 Komen Greater New York City Race for the Cure, Coronavirus, COVID-19, New York, NYPD


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s not just hospital workers on the front line. Since the coronavirus outbreak began, New York Police Officers have been out confronting COVID-19 directly. Some have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others. #NeverForget

Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman – April 6, 2020

Auxiliary Police Sergeant Angel Leon – April 5, 2020

School Safety Agent Linosee Mosley – April 4, 2020

Auxiliary Police Lt. Pierre Moise – April 3, 2020

School Safety Agent Luis Albino – April 3, 2020

Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers – April 2, 2020

School Safety Agent Roniece Watson – March 30, 2020

Traffic Enforcement Agent Karisma Dargan – April 1, 2020

School Safety Officer Sabrina Jefferson and Senior Police Administrative Aide Gwendolyn King – March 31, 2020

Det. Cedric Dixon – March 28, 2020

Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson – March 26, 2020
https://twitter.com/NYPDnews/status/1243334378769584130

Comments

Leave a Reply