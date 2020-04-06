



– It’s not just hospital workers on the front line. Since the coronavirus outbreak began, New York Police Officers have been out confronting COVID-19 directly. Some have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others. #NeverForget

Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman – April 6, 2020

I announce with sadness last night’s passing of Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman, who succumbed to #COVID19 . The dad of an NYPD cop, Ramon was a 10-year member of our police family. Our prayers today are with his loved ones. We vow to #neverforget his service & sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/fhvzCUHAro — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 6, 2020

Auxiliary Police Sergeant Angel Leon – April 5, 2020

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Auxiliary Police Sergeant Angel Leon, who died yesterday from coronavirus-related complications. He served the NYPD, & the people of the Bronx, since 1981. All of NYC is keeping Angel’s family & friends in our prayers.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/kmcuV9LavL — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 5, 2020

School Safety Agent Linosee Mosley – April 4, 2020

We have lost another member of our family. School Safety Agent Linosee Mosley, a 26-year veteran of the NYPD, has passed from complications of #COVID19. Today, the entire NYPD mourns as our hearts go out to his family, friends & colleagues.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/U7NRZXwNKW — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 4, 2020

Auxiliary Police Lt. Pierre Moise – April 3, 2020

We are saddened to announce the passing of Auxiliary Police Lt. Pierre Moise, who died from #COVID19-related illness. Since 1994, Pierre dutifully served the people of Brooklyn. Tonight, our thoughts are with his loved ones, & with his entire, extended NYPD family.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/f7rfzR3rqy — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 4, 2020

School Safety Agent Luis Albino – April 3, 2020

Today, School Safety Agent Luis Albino passed away from complications due to #COVID19. Yet another loss to the NYPD family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. We will #NeverForget Luis Albino. pic.twitter.com/MNTKqPQIic — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 3, 2020

Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers – April 2, 2020

We offer our condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers who passed away on April 2nd due to COVID-19. His dedication to the Queens community will not be forgotten. #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/QaYb6z30qH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 3, 2020

School Safety Agent Roniece Watson – March 30, 2020

It is with a heavy heart that we announce another member of our family has passed. School Safety Agent Roniece Watson passed away on March 30 due to Covid-19 after faithfully serving the youth of our city for the last 16 years. #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/kN5EaCDVz5 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 2, 2020

Traffic Enforcement Agent Karisma Dargan – April 1, 2020

Our prayers go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Traffic Enforcement Agent Karisma Dargan, who passed on April 1 due to the Covid-19. She served our city with courtesy, professionalism, and respect for 3 years. #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/8u2ZJgu6rb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 2, 2020

School Safety Officer Sabrina Jefferson and Senior Police Administrative Aide Gwendolyn King – March 31, 2020

We offer our condolences to the family of two of our very own who passed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. School Safety Officer Sabrina Jefferson served for 26 years, & Senior Police Administrative Aide Gwendolyn King served for 25 years, all to make our city a better place. pic.twitter.com/TwiLqimKC6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 31, 2020

Det. Cedric Dixon – March 28, 2020

It is with great sadness that the NYPD announces the death of another member of our family stemming from the Coronavirus Pandemic. Det. Cedric Dixon, assigned to the @NYPD32Pct Detective Squad, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Det. Dixon became a member of the NYPD on 12/8/1997 pic.twitter.com/rKO7qaxu9h — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 29, 2020

In the last 48 hours, we’ve lost 3 members of the NYPD family. Today we are all mourning and hurting together, as a family. When we emerge from this crisis, let us #NeverForget the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/1os733ovo1 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 28, 2020

Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson – March 26, 2020

https://twitter.com/NYPDnews/status/1243334378769584130