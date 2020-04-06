NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has ordered closed all dog runs, adding to the list of public spaces shut to enforce social distancing across the city amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The city has been monitoring parks closely, and has observed overcrowding at dog runs and received numerous complaints,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday.
The mayor also noted remaining basketball rims and tennis nets would be removed, and all ball courts would be locked up with a gate, including handball courts.
The move follows the coronavirus-driven closures of all playgrounds on Friday, adding to a closure list that includes nature centers, marinas, the High Line elevated green space and all NYC park and rec centers.
The parks themselves will remain open, including for dogs kept on a leash and for owners who are keeping a social distance pf at least 6 feet from others.
On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended his PAUSE policy keeping schools and non-essential businesses closed until at least April 29.