



– Actor John Krasinski had a surprise message this weekend to one young Broadway fan whose show plans had been ruined by the coronavirus-driven “stay at home” orders: “If you can’t go to ‘ Hamilton ,’ we’ll bring ‘Hamilton’ to you.”

It all began with a request from a parent tweeted to show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda: “We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight – DD’s 9th bday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since she saw her 1st Broadway show last year), but we’re home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead. At least we’re safe & healthy.”

“Jack Ryan” and “The Office” star Krasinski got 9-year-old Aubrey, whom he dubbed “heartbreak correspondent,” to join him and his wife, “Mary Poppins Returns” herself Emily Blunt, on his Some Good News web show that the couple started from their home in Brooklyn.

When asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how much she loved “Hamilton,” Aubrey replied, “a million.”

The guest didn’t seem too impressed by her host’s fame – “I’ve never really seen, um, ‘The Office’ or whatever,” she said – but meeting the new Mary Poppins actress seemed a thrill.

On cue, defending his role as a lamplighter to Blunt’s Poppins, Miranda appeared in the video chat.

“Hey Lin, I didn’t know you could Zoom bomb,” said Krasinski.

But the surprise was only beginning. As the song “Alexander Hamilton” began playing, the video chat chimed with login sounds as Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos and others from the original Broadway cast joined the conversation with Aubrey and began to sing.

For just a virtual moment, Odom Jr. reprised his role Aaron Burr. Ramos portrayed the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson were also among the original performers joining in the video chat for Aubrey.

In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime performance, Krasinski said he also made arrangements for Aubrey to see the current production of “Hamilton” on Broadway once the coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.