Sunshine dominates this afternoon with just a light breeze in place. Highs will be similar to yesterday in the mid 60s.
No issues tonight, though we will see a few more clouds. Temperatures will dip to around 50 by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s looking like a partly sunny day overall. As for temperatures, they should be able to return to the mid 60s.
It’s tomorrow night into Wednesday where we’ll see on and off showers work their way back in. Expect highs on Wednesday in the low 60s with the potential for 70s south and west.