Coronavirus UpdateNew Jersey Closes All Parks, Orders Schools To Stay Shut Down 'Indefinitely'
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, FDNY, Local TV, New York, New York City, NYPD


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a sign of hope coming from New York’s bravest.

The FDNY says more than 1,300 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics who were out with coronavirus concerns are now back at work.

That number includes members who tested positive, were exposed or suspected they had it.

Fire commissioner Daniel Nigro says the department is responding to a record number of medical calls.

The NYPD also had some good news.

The department tweeted a photo of Officer Prieto, saying he’s one of the first officers fully recovered from COVID-19.

He’s now back to full duty.

Comments

Leave a Reply