NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a sign of hope coming from New York’s bravest.
The FDNY says more than 1,300 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics who were out with coronavirus concerns are now back at work.
That number includes members who tested positive, were exposed or suspected they had it.
Fire commissioner Daniel Nigro says the department is responding to a record number of medical calls.
The NYPD also had some good news.
The department tweeted a photo of Officer Prieto, saying he’s one of the first officers fully recovered from COVID-19.
Hi internet! We heard you’d like Some Good News, so here’s our submission:
Welcome back Officer Prieto, one of our first officers fully recovered from COVID-19, back full duty & fit as a fiddle! Not to worry—the mask is only for extra protection. We’re so happy to have him back! pic.twitter.com/YNujIGbO5a
— NYPD 19th Precinct (Stay home. Stop the spread.) (@NYPD19Pct) April 6, 2020
He’s now back to full duty.