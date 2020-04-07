NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Anna Wintour says her son, Charles Shaffer, has become sick after working with coronavirus patients in New York City.
The 35-year-old Shaffer is reportedly a chief resident at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.
The Vogue editor-in-chief shared her son’s diagnosis on Instagram, saying he is “currently quite ill and self-quarantining at home.”
"Tom [Ford] and I are not doctors, but there is so much help that is needed, especially as small businesses and workers around this country suffer devastating economic consequences," Anna Wintour says, adding: "The fashion industry has been hit hard. I have been speaking to so many American designers and others in the community who fear that they won't make their payroll or have had their orders returned, stores closed, who fear that their businesses and their livelihoods may not survive what we're going through. The fund we've created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with."
More than 76,876 city residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“When he is able, he will return to the ICU at his hospital,” Wintour added. “I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders nurses and doctors who are fighting to reduce the spread of the virus and to save lives.”
Wintour also discussed “A Common Thread,” which she and designer Tom Ford started to raise money for American fashion workers impacted by the pandemic.
“I have been speaking to so many American designer and others in the community who fear that their businesses and their livelihoods may not survive what we’re all going through,” she said. “The fund that we have created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with – the pattern makers, the cutters, the tailors, the embroiderers and so many more.”