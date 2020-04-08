Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows an NYPD officer being sucker punched yesterday in the Bronx.
The attack happened around 4:50 p.m. near Davidson Avenue and West 183rd Street in the Fordham section.
Police said officers were arresting 27-year-old Yoemdy Castro for a past robbery when 31-year-old Nelson Jiminez walked up and punched an officer in the back of the head.
Jiminez could be seen running away and allegedly kicked the officer in the groin while resisting arrest.
He was charged with assault on a police officer, obstructing governmental administration, assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Police said a third suspect, 25-year-old Brandee Isom, also got involved and punched an officer in the jaw.
She was charged with assault on a police officer, obstructing governmental administration.
