



– Here at CBS 2, we’re committed to not only bringing you the facts and figures on coronavirus , but the faces of this tragedy as well.

Every day we’ll be honoring some of the loved ones we’ve lost to this pandemic, reports CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

Gail Bell

Gail Bell, 63, was best known as a giver with a wicked sense of humor and a knack for cooking.

She moved to the United States in 1969 from Trinidad and Tobago and served as an Advocate for her culture- starting the East Orange Caribbean Festival where she lived in New Jersey.

Bell’s family says she loved to party and never missed an episode of the “Golden Girls.” She raised two kids including son Larry who says his mom volunteered in homeless shelters and soup kitchens for as long as he can remember.

Like so many people who take care of others, Larry says his mom often neglected herself. She developed diabetes and chronic kidney problems.

Gail got sick on March 21, and by March 26 she was in the hospital with a confirmed case of coronavrius.

She died alone on April 1.

Derek Chee-a-tow

Derek Chee-a-tow, 55, lived in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

Derek’s family says a mental disability didn’t stop him from going out of his way to help others.

He loved people, even more than he loved to eat and loved to dance. He was active in his church and even served as an usher.

He loved to travel and was known as a quiet guy with an infectious laugh.

Derek developed coronavrius symptoms on March 18 and was admitted to the hospital, where he died just five days later.

Both of the families who graciously shared stories of their loved ones told Moore the worst thing about this crisis is that people are dying scared and alone.

Our hope is to honor these victims so their families know they will never be forgotten.