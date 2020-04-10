Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a suspect who allegedly slashed and spat on a cab driver on the Upper East Side.
Police say it happened Saturday at 2:20 a.m. at East 59th Street and Third Avenue. According to police, a livery cab driver and his passenger got into a dispute. The passenger got out of the cab and spat on the driver and slashed him on the right hand.
The driver was was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect was spotted in the subway system at East 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.