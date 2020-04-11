Coronavirus UpdateMayor Says Schools To Stay Closed For The Rest Of The Academic Year, Governor Says Not So Fast...
CRANFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Stay-at-home orders did not stop Easter Bunnies from spreading holiday joy to some kids around the tri-state area.

Police in Cranford, New Jersey, escorted the Easter Bunny in a pick-up truck around town as families watched from their homes.

It was a similar sight in Middle Village, New York.

The Bunny waved to kids around Juniper Valley Park as he rode in a convertible.

