CRANFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Stay-at-home orders did not stop Easter Bunnies from spreading holiday joy to some kids around the tri-state area.
Police in Cranford, New Jersey, escorted the Easter Bunny in a pick-up truck around town as families watched from their homes.
It was a similar sight in Middle Village, New York.
The Bunny waved to kids around Juniper Valley Park as he rode in a convertible.