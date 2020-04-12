Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody, and Happy Easter to all who celebrate! Despite a cold morning, we’ll warm up nicely throughout the day with temps reaching the lower 60s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase, but we do expect to stay dry through this evening.
Tomorrow will be a different story as a powerful storm system will bring periods of torrential rain and strong – potentially damaging – wind gusts. Expect the threat for some embedded thunderstorms to bring localized flooding and downed limbs/lines, a classic spring storm for these parts. Be careful if you have to head out.
Tuesday will be a much nicer day overall with clearing breezes and temps in the upper 50s.