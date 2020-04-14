Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 29-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early this morning in Queens.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Booth Memorial Avenue and College Point Boulevard in Flushing.
Police said they’re searching for a late model Jeep that fled the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.