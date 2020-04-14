



The NFL Draft is a little over a week away and the New York Giants are set to be on the clock with the fourth overall pick in the first round. The team did address some of its needs during the free agency period, but there is still work to be done in attempting to improve the roster from one that finished 4-12 in 2019 to a potential winner.

That is where the draft comes in. At number four, the Giants could be in a position to move down in the first round if a QB needy team thinks they need to jump others ahead of them to draft one of Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. Or, if they stick at four, there are plenty of intriguing options available. But, after looking at the latest mock drafts, it seems at least three experts agree on Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons being the pick.

Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)- Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)- Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Mel Kiper (ESPN)- Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson



Calling Simmons simply a linebacker undersells just what he is capable of on the football field. The 6’4″ 238-pound Simmons actually began his career with the Tigers as a safety and also played some slot corner in his time there. It’s easy to see why. He posted a 4.39 time in the 40 yard dash with similar explosiveness in the vertical (39 inches) and broad jumps (132 inches). Simmons would appear to be the next in a line of hybrid players capable of lining up anywhere on the field.

He was all over the field in 2019 at Clemson racking up 104 tackles, 16.5 for loss, eight sacks, eight passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. While offensive line, particularly tackle, is a more pressing need, Simmons, as Kiper notes, is a rare talent.

Other Options

Who are the other potential options outside of Simmons? Well, those would be on the offensive line. CBS Sports analysts Chris Trapasso, Josh Edwards, Will Brinson and R.J. White all have the organization selecting one of the top five tackles in the class though they are split on who it will be.

For White and Brinson, the selection is Louisville’s Mekhi Becton who has flown up draft boards following an impressive combine performance. For Trapasso, the selection is Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr., a two-year starter for the Tide who has drawn comps to former Eagles All-Pro tackle Jason Peters. As for Edwards, he’s rolling with Iowa Hawkeyes junior Tristan Wirfs who started in all three seasons for the Hawkeyes.

Finally, one outside of the box suggestion and dream scenario was suggested by CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli. In his most recent mock draft, he sees the Redskins and Lions trading out of the number two and three picks respectively opening the door for Ohio State defensive end and consensus top player in the draft Chase Young to fall into the Giants laps at four. If that were to happen, the cheers from Big Blue Nation would likely be heard throughout the country.