Filed Under:Hank Steinbrenner, Local TV, New York Yankees, Ryan Mayer


NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — Hank Steinbrenner, the co-owner of the New York Yankees and oldest son of the late George Steinbrenner, has reportedly died at the age of 63.

According to multiple media reports, Steinbrenner died at his home in Clearwater, Fla., following a long illness. His death was not COVID-19 related.

Steinbrenner had just celebrated his birthday on April 2. He took over stewardship of the franchise alongside his brother Hal following their father’s passing in 2010. In recent years, Hank had stepped into more of a background role with the team, allowing his brother to become the public face of the franchise.

Steinbrenner is survived by Hal, sisters Jessica and Jennifer, and his four children.

