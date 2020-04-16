



The PGA Tour announced Thursday its plan to re-start its season beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on June 8th. The tour says that the first four events following its return will be closed to the public while it continues to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan in the press release. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

The schedule will see several tournaments moved around and others have been canceled. The tournaments that had previously been scheduled between May 18 and June 8 have all been rescheduled for later in the tour season.

Revised 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season schedule:

June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 2-July 5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

The Tour also announced the schedule for the fall 2020 schedule in the release as well. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier is no longer part of the PGA Tour per mutual agreement between the parties. Meanwhile, this year’s Masters Tournament will officially fall the week of November 9-15 and the Ryder Cup is set for September 21-27.

2020-21 PGA TOUR Season Schedule (fall portion):