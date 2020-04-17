Coronavirus UpdateNew York State Mask Order Takes Effect Tonight, 'PAUSE' Extended To May 15
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Jamaica Bay, Local TV, NYPD, NYPD Special Operations


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Talk about social distancing.

NYPD Special Operations rescued a kayaker who was stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay.

According to the NYPD, the man had been missing for more than 12 hours. He managed to signal for help by building a fire and spelling out “HELP” with sticks.

Video of the rescue shows the man signaling the helicopter from the island and a police helicopter landing to pick him up.

(credit: Twitter/NYPDSpecialOps)

Comments

Leave a Reply