Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Talk about social distancing.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Talk about social distancing.
NYPD Special Operations rescued a kayaker who was stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay.
According to the NYPD, the man had been missing for more than 12 hours. He managed to signal for help by building a fire and spelling out “HELP” with sticks.
A kayaker takes social distancing to the next level. #NYPD Aviation found the uninjured male stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens. Missing for over 12 hours the male signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found. pic.twitter.com/cqYqz8tLFG
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) April 17, 2020
Video of the rescue shows the man signaling the helicopter from the island and a police helicopter landing to pick him up.