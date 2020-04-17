Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Coronavirus testing in Yonkers started Friday at St. John’s Riverside Hospital Parkcare Pavilion.
You must have an appointment and live in the 10701 zip code in the southwest part of the city.
Mayor Mike Spano says the majority of the COVID-19 cases are located in that area.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
More than 3,000 Yonkers residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Residents can make an appointment by calling 1-888-364-3065.