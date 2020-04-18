Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday mornin’ folks, and welcome to the weekend! Expect another chilly start across the area, but it won’t be as harsh as yesterday morning. We will have some lingering rain this morning, even some snow showers well north and west!
Things will be a little better this afternoon with some breaks in the clouds, but the risk for some stray showers will remain in the forecast. It’ll be unseasonably cool as well, with temps only in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Sunday is looking like a very nice day overall with brighter skies and milder temperatures getting into the lower 60s.