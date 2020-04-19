



– Dozens of celebrities shared their talents for a very special event.

The One World: Together At Home concert helped raise money to fight COVID-19, and honor workers on the front lines.

“I care so much about workers who are putting their lives at risk for us right now. I think of them every day,” Lady Gaga said, opening the show with a heartfelt message.

The biggest stars on the planet from the world of music, film and television joined forces for the massive One World: Together At Home concert to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

It included performances by two legendary piano men: Stevie Wonder and Elton John.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the global event featured megatalent, including Paul McCartney and Usher, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo and the legendary Rolling Stones.

All in all, 70 musical artists and dozens of celebrities participated.

The extravaganza was seen on all three broadcast networks including CBS, along with social media sites which streamed performances and content throughout the day. It included the gorgeous voice of Kacey Musgraves, reported CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

The event was a collaboration between the World Health Organization, the group Global Citizen and Lady Gaga to celebrate and honor health care workers who are bravely giving their all on the front lines to fight COVID-19, and to raise money for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and relief effort.

“So to all of you on the front lines from my family along with a whole country I just want to say thank you,” said LL Cool J.

It was a night of celebrity, charity and a worldwide call to help battle the worst health scourge of our time.

Later this week, some of New Jersey’s biggest celebrities will participate in Jersey 4 Jersey, a one night fundraiser featuring big names like Bon Jobi, Whoopi Goldberg, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart.

It airs on CBS2 Wednesday night at 7 p.m.