By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! It’s a cold morning across the area once again, with some folks starting off below freezing! Expect a much nicer day than yesterday though, with more sunshine and milder temps… reaching the upper 50s and low 60s!
Some clouds will move in this evening and a few drops are possible well outside the City, but most areas will stay dry overnight. A chance for a steadier rain will return tomorrow with temps around 60, but as of now it looks like the bulk of the rain will stay offshore.
A better risk for more organized shower activity will be on Tuesday afternoon as a front moves through the region. Have a great day!