NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to dazzle audiences – only now, from his Upper West Side window.
Mitchell, like many city residents, has been clapping for health care workers every night at 7 p.m.
Once the cheers are over, he serenades the street with his powerful voice, no microphone necessary.
Earlier this month, Mitchell said he tested positive for coronavirus, but was doing well.