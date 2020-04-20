Coronavirus UpdateJune Events Canceled In NYC; Pride March, Puerto Rican Day, Salute To Israel Parades All On Hold
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to dazzle audiences – only now, from his Upper West Side window.

Mitchell, like many city residents, has been clapping for health care workers every night at 7 p.m.

Once the cheers are over, he serenades the street with his powerful voice, no microphone necessary.

Earlier this month, Mitchell said he tested positive for coronavirus, but was doing well.

